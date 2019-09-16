Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by standing atop an inflatable Swiss ball and using a sword to slice through 62 kiwi fruits.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, stood atop the Swiss ball while Jonathan Hannon threw the kiwis into the air.

Rush managed to slice through 62 thrown kiwis before falling off the ball just seconds before the end of his one-minute time limit.

The attempt, which occurred during filming for the Science of Guinness World Records traveling exhibit, defeated the previous record of 35 sliced kiwis.