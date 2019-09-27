A British radio host set a new Guinness World Record when he identified 27 Taylor Swift songs from their first lyrics in one minute. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A British radio host became a Guinness World Record holder when he was able to identify 27 Taylor Swift songs from their first lyric in the span of one minute.

Dan Simpson, who hosts the afternoon show on Fun Kids Radio, took on the "Taylor Swift Guinness World Records lyric challenge," which featured a third party reading the pop singer's lyrics aloud while Simpson quickly blurted out the song titles.

A Guinness adjudicator witnessed the challenge and presented Simpson with a world record certificate for the most Taylor Swift songs identified by the first lyric in one minute.

"My cousins are all getting married and buying houses and I have a Guinness World Record for guessing Taylor Swift songs -- I wonder who my Gran is more proud of?" Simpson told London News Online.

"I'm not the best in the world for being stronger, fitter or smarter than anyone else -- I'm a record holder for being slightly obsessed with Taylor Swift, and that will always be hysterical," he said.

Simpson said he listened to the singer's catalog on repeat for a month to prepare for the record attempt.