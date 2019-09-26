An India-based crochet group broke a Guinness World Record by assembling the world's largest collection of crochet Christmas decorations. Photo by iremans/Pixabay.com

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A crocheting group based in India set a Guinness World Record by assembling a collection of 66,158 Christmas decorations they made out of yarn.

Mother India' Crochet Queens, a group that counts more than 6,000 members in 13 countries, said about 350 members worked for months to crochet snowmen, Santa Clauses, snowflakes and other Christmas-themed decorations from yarn.

The group gathered the finished products together and they were counted by a Guinness adjudicator, with a final total 66,158.

The group smashed the previous record of 4,416 crochet Christmas decorations, which were made by British group Women's Weekly.

The record was the fourth for MICQ, which previously created the world's largest crochet blanket, the world's largest crochet scarf and the world's largest display of crochet sculptures.