Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The world's largest model train set in Germany beat its own Guinness World Record by adding a large new section based on the country of Monaco.

Miniatur Wunderland, an attraction in Hamburg, Germany, has held the Guinness record for the world's largest model train set since 2011, when it measured 39,370 feet of track, and it has now beaten its own record by expanding to 51,558 feet, 4.78 inches of track.

The train set's latest expansion, Monaco Province, is based on landmarks in the full-size version of Monaco. The model already contained sections based on Central Germany, Austria, the United States, Switzerland, Italy, Knuffingen, Hamburg, Scandinavia and Venice.

The Monaco section is still under construction and will include 245 miniature buildings, 1,500 trees and more than 50,000 figures when it is completed in November 2020.