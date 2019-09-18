Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A waterslide that took two years to build on the side of a Chinese mountain has been declared the world's longest at 8,933 feet, 11 inches, Guinness World Records said.

Guinness said the waterslide on the side of Puhuasi Mountain, in Lishui, China, is over a mile and a half long and has been certified as the world's longest mountain/hillside waterslide.

It took about two years to construct the slide, which takes riders up to speeds of nearly 20 mph.

The waterslide takes riders for a mountain rafting adventure as well, bringing the attraction's total time up to about an hour for the whole experience.

"After returning to the homeland, how to develop it into a good way is always on my mind. At first, we just want to be the best in China, then we realize this could be a Guinness World Records title to attract the world," said Lin Wenbi, general manager of Puhua Travel Development, the firm behind the waterslide.