Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A Welsh community group gathered hundreds of volunteers on a beach to break a Guinness World Record by building 2,044 sandcastles.

The Beautiful Barry community group, which organized the record attempt to celebrate reaching 5,000 members on Facebook, said 2,044 sandcastles were built by hundreds of men, women and children on the Whitmore Bay beach.

The group said the sandcastles had to be built in continuous lines end-to-end with at least four towers per castle to qualify for the record.

Organizers said an official surveyor was on hand to verify that the group surpassed the previous record of 1,924 sandcastles. The surveyor's report and other evidence from the event is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.