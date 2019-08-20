Iowa family's 26.6-inch-tall bull dubbed world's shortest by Guinness

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An Iowa family's 5-year-old bovine has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's shortest bull, standing at only 26.6 inches high.

Heikens Ark Jupiter, aka Humphrey, was purchased by the Gardner family of Kelona in May 2017, and it was only after buying him that they discovered he wasn't a calf, he was a fully-grown 3-year-old miniature zebu bull.

"It's hard for people to believe there are animals so small who are full-sized," owner Shelly Gardner said. "Most people, when they think of a bull, think of a large animal and he is not that by any means!"

Humphrey was officially measured by a veterinarian at 26.6 inches tall, 1.5 inches shorter than the previous record holder, a California bull named Chegs HHAR Golden Boy.