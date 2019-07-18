Long-haired cows escape Illinois farm, go for swim in lake

July 18 (UPI) -- An unusual pair of long-haired cows in Illinois pulled off their second escape in three months and were found swimming in a lake.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the Scotch highland cattle, named Doris and Hilda, escaped from their home on a farm late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The runaway cows were later found taking a dip in Lake Villa. The sheriff's office said they led deputies on a two-hour slow-speed chase that ended with the animals returning home voluntarily.

"It's no 'cowincidence' the cows've finally come home and are safely back in 'cowstody!' Our Deputies were very 'amoosed' on this one!" the sheriff's office tweeted.

The same two cows previously made headlines in May when they escaped and went for a trot down a busy road.