Dozens of air mattresses carried away by wind at Colorado park

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A surprised witness captured video of dozens of air mattresses blowing away in the wind prior to a movie event in a Colorado park.

Robb Manes captured video of the mattresses blowing away, with volunteers in hot pursuit, prior to an event called The Bed Cinema at Runway 35 Park in Denver's Stapleton Airport.

The mattresses were meant to be used as seating for an outdoor movie showing.

Manes said there appeared to be 50-100 mattresses blowing in the wind in what one observer called the "great air mattress migration of 2019."

Officials said the mattresses were rounded up and did a better job of staying put during the event later that evening.