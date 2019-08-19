Moose crashes pool party, steals taco

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An intrusive moose crashed an Alaska family's pool party and was filmed drinking water from the pool before stealing a taco.

Annah Anderson said her daughters were having a pool party in the back yard of their Alaska home when the girls were sent running by an unexpected moose.

Anderson's video shows the moose drinking water from the pool. She said the animal also helped itself to some of the girls' food.

"Someone crashed my three daughters pool party. One daughter is still pretty upset about her taco being touched," Anderson wrote.