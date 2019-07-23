Moose runs wild through Idaho city

July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Idaho called in backup from state wildlife officials when a moose paid an unexpected visit to a usually moose-free city.

The Nampa Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a moose was spotted running loose through the city.

"Well that's not the typical cow call we handle here in Nampa. We don't have moose in our neck of the woods, but we do today!" the department tweeted.

Police said they were able to keep the moose out of traffic until Idaho Fish and Game officers arrived and tranquilized it. They said the moose would be transported to a more suitable habitat.

It was unclear how the moose ended up in the city.