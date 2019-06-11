June 11 (UPI) -- An Alaska man captured video of a curious moose that visited the back yard of his home and took time to play with a tire swing.

Don Rearden captured video of the mother moose playing with the tire swing in the back yard of his home in the Bear Valley area of Anchorage.

Rearden said the moose had a confrontation with a black bear shortly after he stopped filming.

"About twenty minutes after the tire incident a black bear came through, and they had a little standoff," he told KTUU-TV. "Then when the bear left she rounded up her calf in the brush and headed down to our neighbor's house."

Rearden said the moose in the video is a "neighborhood moose" known to local residents.