A moose spotted wandering in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, ended up leading police to a vehicle that had been reported stolen the previous day. File Photo by Douglas Brown/Flickr

April 15 (UPI) -- Police in Canada said a loose moose running through Newfoundland and Labrador ended up doing them a favor by leading them to a stolen vehicle.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said several reports came in Saturday night about a moose heading south in St. John's.

Police made multiple attempts to escort the moose back to the wooded areas in the north, but the animal kept giving officers the slip.

The RNC said the moose ended up giving police some assistance by leading them right to a vehicle that they recognized as having been reported stolen the previous day.

The moose was last seen running into the Southside Hills woods.

Moose have been known to visit St. John's in the past -- one of the animals was spotted last year wandering around the city's airport.