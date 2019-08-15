Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling when two bulls fighting in the middle of an India street crashed through the window of a nearby clothing store.

A witness recorded video of the two bulls locking horns in the middle of a Siliguri city street this week and a security camera inside a nearby store captured the moment the animals crashed through the window.

The video shows customers and store workers running for safety as the large animals make their entrance.

Witnesses said one person suffered a minor leg injury during the incident.

It was unclear where the bulls had come from.