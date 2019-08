Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Maryland shared video of a police officer cutting a trapped deer free some a soccer net after becoming trapped.

The Howard County Police Department said officer John Bozzuto responded to a report of a trapped deer Saturday and arrived to find a fawn entangled in a soccer net.

The department shared video Bozzuto cutting the animal free.

Police said the fawn did not appear to be injured and wandered off on its own.