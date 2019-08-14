Wild donkeys make a mess in California neighborhood

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a herd of wild donkeys making trouble in her neighborhood by raiding a neighbor's trash.

The woman said she was on her way home from picking her son up from daycare in Moreno Valley when she spotted the group of donkeys gathered in a neighbor's driveway.

The donkeys had knocked over a trash can and were feeding on its contents.

"We have a big problem in our area with wild donkeys. Today, after getting my son from daycare, I looked a few houses down and the heard had tipped over a trash can. They were digging and throwing the trash everywhere and eating it," the filmer wrote.