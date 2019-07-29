Man takes free ride on the back of Australian tram

July 29 (UPI) -- A shocked pedestrian on a Melbourne, Australia, street captured video of a fare-dodging traveler taking a free ride on the back of a tram.

Hadidi Yuri captured video Saturday when he spotted the man holding onto the back of the Yarra Trams vehicle about 8 p.m. in the Sydney Road area of Melbourne.

The footage shows the man loudly singing as he takes a free ride on the back of the tram.

A Yarra Trams representative called the man's behavior reckless, saying he could have been seriously injured if he had fallen from the back of the tram.