Wayward goat rescued from inside factory in Australia

July 29 (UPI) -- Workers at an Australian factory arrived for work early Monday morning to find an unusual intruder in the office -- a goat.

Police and RSPCA rescuers were summoned to the Quality Plastics and Tooling factory in Wingfield, near Adelaide, when workers arrived for work at 7 a.m. and found a goat had made its way into the factory's office.

The Port Adelaide Enfield Council took custody of the goat until owner Nick Asanopoulos came forward to claim her. He said the goat, named Billie, had been on the loose for six weeks, and was proving difficult to capture because she is suspicious of strangers.

Police said they are still trying to figure out how the goat got inside of the business.