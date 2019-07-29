July 29 (UPI) -- An Ontario city said it broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 1,300 people in one place wearing plaid patterns.

The "PLAIDurday" event, organized by local radio station Q104 and Tourism Kenora, gathered 1,359 people wearing plaid at the Whitecap Pavilion in Kenora.

"It's an amazing day! Every time we stage an event whether it's Hockey Day in Canada or the Canada Summer Games rowing events, people turn out to show their support," Mayor Dan Reynard told the Kenora Miner & News. "I know we're going to do it. We're not just going to win, we're going to smash the record!"

Reynard's prediction proved accurate, as the previous record, set by 1,146 people at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, was defeated by more than 300 participants.