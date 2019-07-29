A Kansas couple said their favorite breakfast restaurant being overcrowded led to their winning a $25,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

July 29 (UPI) -- An overcrowded restaurant turned out to be lucky for a Kansas couple when they ended up skipping breakfast and winning $25,000.

Jennifer Fischer of Meade told Kansas Lottery officials she and her husband went out to their favorite breakfast spot Sunday morning and discovered it was too packed for them to get a table.

The couple decided to stop to get a couple of sandwiches to take home and they picked up a trio of scratch-off lottery tickets, including a $5 Kansas City Chiefs ticket.

Fischer said she forgot about the tickets until later, when her husband asked if she had scratched them off yet.

"I looked at the Chiefs ticket and took it over by the kitchen door for better light. I looked at the ticket again and said, 'oh my God! oh my God!' My husband asked 'what?' So, I handed him the ticket, shaking like a leaf, and said 'look for number 39.' He looked at it and said 'that says $25,000!' and I said 'I know it does,'" Fischer said. "It was a sheer shock!"

Fischer said she plans to use the money to pay off her debts and take a Las Vegas vacation.