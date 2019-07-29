July 29 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who woke in the middle of the night to a splashing sound looked out to find a 7-foot alligator in her backyard pool.

Kerri Kibbe said she looked outside her Port Charlotte home and turned on the patio light in the early hours Saturday and spotted an alligator staring back at her from the pool.

"He was initially down at the bottom just floating there but when I turned the light on it stirred him up and got him going," Kibbe told WBBH-TV. "I would never have thought, I mean there's been a coyote, there's been a bobcat, there's been possums but never would I have thought a gator."

Kibbe called police and an officer who arrived at her home summoned a professional trapper to the scene.

"He put a noose on it and it went into the death roll that I've seen on TV," Kibbe told CNN.

The trapper said the gator will have a new home at a farm to be part of a mating program.

"A fence is going to go up, and I'm not going to put myself at risk for this ever again," Kibbe said.