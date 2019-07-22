July 22 (UPI) -- A New York state family is hosting an unusual house guest after they discovered a baby alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool.

Joe Baron of Bayport, Long Island, said he went to check his pool filer about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he spotted the alligator taking a casual swim to escape the heat.

"At this point, I'm just stunned. A frog you get once in a blue moon, but an alligator, not in a million years," Baron told the New York Post. "Then he jumps from the filter and starts swimming all around the pool!"

Baron and his kids were able use their pool skimmer to net the gator and place it in a fish tank.

The father said he is trying to find a new home for the apparent escaped or abandoned pet, which they are in the process of naming.

"The kids are coming up with all different names: Chomp Chomp, Titan, Rex - they couldn't decide, That was a big conversation last night," Baron said. "Now we gotta call somebody and say, 'Take him.'"

Baron said he is hoping his brother-in-law can give the reptile a new home at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Center.