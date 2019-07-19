July 19 (UPI) -- Police said an alligator was caught wandering in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania store -- the fourth alligator captured in the Pittsburgh area since May.

Shaler Township Police said the Big Daddy Wildlife group was called in to assist overnight when the 2-foot alligator was spotted in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle store.

Animal control took custody of the reptile and police asked anyone with information on the origins of the suspected escaped pet to contact them.

The gator is the fourth member of its species found in Allegheny County since an alligator was captured in Riverfront Park in May.