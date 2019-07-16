July 16 (UPI) -- An alligator that spent at least a week evading capture in a Chicago park was finally captured by a trapper brought in from Florida.

Authorities said Tuesday the gator dubbed "Chance the Snapper" by locals was captured in the Humboldt Park Lagoon about 1:30 a.m. by Frank Robb, a professional alligator trapper summoned from Florida to help ensnare the slippery reptile.

Robb said Chance, measuring 5 feet, 3 inches long, was spotted in among some lily pads early Tuesday and he was able to capture the animal using a cast of hooks attached to a fishing rod. He said the alligator struggled, but was captured without injury to man or beast.

City officials said they are working to find a new home for Chance. Police said the alligator is believed to have been an illegally abandoned pet and they are working to identify its former owner.