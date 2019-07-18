July 18 (UPI) -- Officials in a Michigan city said a resident was cited after their unusual pet -- an alligator -- escaped twice within two days.

The City of Owosso said police were called July 14 and 15 when a 4-foot alligator was spotted on the loose in the Hamblin Street area.

The Owosso Police Department and Shiawassee County Animal Control responded on both occasions and were able to return the alligator to its owner's home, where it had escaped from a cage.

The owner was issued a $75 citation for violating a city ordinance banning alligators from being kept as pets in the city.

Police said the owner, who is now keeping the alligator secured in his basement, is cooperating with officials and is seeking a new home for the animal at a sanctuary.

Owosso Police Chief Kevin Lenkart told Mlive.com police did not seize the gator "because we didn't know what to do with it, nor did animal control."

"This is mid-Michigan," Lenkart said. "There's not a lot of alligators around."