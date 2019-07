July 12 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Super 8 motel in Florida to evict an unusual non-paying customer -- an alligator.

The Clearwater Police Department said Officer Bingham responded Thursday to the Super 8 motel in Pinellas County when the motel manager called to report a "suspicious subject hanging out in front of Rooms 114 and 115."

Bingham relocated the "suspect," a small alligator, to a nearby lake.

"It's a jungle out there sometimes," the department tweeted.