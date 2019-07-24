July 24 (UPI) -- A New York couple captured a 3-foot alligator in a city park, just days after a baby alligator was found in a Long Island family's pool.

Don Walters, 49, used a fishing net to capture the alligator Tuesday while his wife, Kim, filmed video of the incident in the woods near their home in the Richmond neighborhood of Staten Island.

Police said they are working to determine where the 3-foot alligator came from. It was turned over to Animal Care Centers of NYC, which determined it was a 2-year-old American alligator and dubbed the animal Poland.

Poland's discovery came only four days after a Long Island couple find a baby alligator swimming in their backyard pool.