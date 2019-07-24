Trending Stories

Idaho man covers wife in plastic wrap for Guinness World Record
Woman uses traffic cone to clear drains on flooded New York road
Camera returned to man after theft by eagle
North Carolina man credits $1 million lottery win to lucky dog
Alberta festival attempts 'Baby Shark' record with over 1,000 dancers

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

Kyle Richards: Kathy Hilton would be 'really funny' on 'Real Housewives'
China blames United States for escalating military competition
1 year to go: Tokyo pins recovery hopes on 2020 Summer Olympics
'Surviving R. Kelly' follow-up in development at Lifetime
Gwen Stefani cancels Las Vegas show: 'I am unwell'
 
Back to Article
/