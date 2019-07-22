Thieving great white shark steals fish from boy's line off Massachusetts

July 22 (UPI) -- A young boy reeling in a fish on a charter boat off the Massachusetts coast received a shock when a great white shark jumped out of the water to steal his catch.

Doug Nelson said he and his son were out Saturday with a group of fathers and sons on Cape Cod Bay when one of the boys hooked a fish.

A video captured by Nelson shows the fish being reeled in with the help of the charter crew when a shark suddenly springs out of the water and snatches the snack.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which shared the footage on Twitter, confirmed the predator in the video was a great white shark.