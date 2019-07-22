July 22 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record attempt at a festival in Alberta gathered more than 1,000 people to perform the dance moves to viral children's song "Baby Shark."

Organizers at the attempt, at Edmonton's 10-day K-Days exhibition, said more than 1,000 people performed the dance moves to the song Sunday in an attempt to break the Guinness record.

"Baby Shark" was released in 2015 by South Korean education brand Pinkfong and went viral when a YouTube dance video earned nearly 3 billion views on YouTube.

A British Elementary School announced earlier in July that it had set the "Baby Shark" dance record with 350 people performing the dance.

The K-Days event, if verified by Guinness, would capture the record. Organizers said evidence is being submitted the record-keeping organization.

"There's a lot of rules for Guinness," Lindsay Crowe told CTV News Edmonton. "It's a very strict process and we had to have the right number of volunteers, right number of cameras watching, lots of different little technical things."