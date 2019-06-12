June 12 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office said an open-water training exercise was interrupted by a 13- to 15-foot great white shark swimming in shallow water.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the water training in Bodega Bay was called off Tuesday when a helicopter spotted the massive shark swimming in the area.

The sheriff's office said the shark was swimming in shallow water at the mouth of the Estero Americano, in almost the same spot that crews had been using for training the previous day.

"The White Shark was estimated to be about 13-15 feet long, definitely making it the 'Daddy Shark doo doo doo doo doo dood,'" the sheriff's office said.