July 19 (UPI) -- The Idaho Lottery announced it is attempting a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people scratching scratch tickets at the same time in the same place.

The lottery said it is gathering volunteers Friday during the Idaho Lottery 30th Anniversary Celebration at Payette Brewing in Boise to scratch-off specially made tickets simultaneously at 6:05 p.m. local time.

Participants do not need to pay to get into the event, but they need to purchase their own Guinness World Records Official Attempt Scratch tickets prior to the attempt.

The game features $5 winners and a top prize of $100.

The record was previously broken Wednesday in the Netherlands, when of 386 people scratched off lottery tickets.