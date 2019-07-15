Man's long lucky lottery streak culminates in $1 million jackpot

A lottery player who won money on 26 of 27 $20 scratch-off purchases won $1 million with his most recent ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- A lottery player who said he has won money on 26 of his last 27 scratch-off tickets had his streak culminate in a $1 million prize.

Michael Strong, who lives in Hawaii but has a home in North Carolina, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Scotchman in Richlands, N.C., while in town to work on his house and decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.

"I decided to play this game because $20 tickets are my lucky tickets," Strong said. "I always win when I play them. I've won 26 out of the last 27 $20 tickets I bought."

Strong selected a $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket.

"My friends were joking with me about my luck," Strong said. "They said I should buy a ticket since I was back in town. So I took a break from the fence I was building, bought a ticket, and won $1 million!"

Strong said he plans to pay off his bills and make investments with his winnings.