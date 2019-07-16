Maryland man wins Keno prizes weeks apart with same numbers

A Maryland man won big Keno jackpots weeks apart using the same set of numbers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who scored a $1,500 Keno prize won $20,080 just a few weeks later using the same set of numbers.

The 53-year-old Indian Head man told Maryland Lottery officials he was playing Keno this week at Lee's Market in Indian Head when his lucky numbers, a selection of family birthdays, earned him a $20,080 jackpot on a 10-draw, 8-spot wager with the Super Bonus multiplier feature.

"I turned around and began to see those same numbers one after the other until all eight had appeared. I was shocked and surprised," the winner said of watching his selected numbers appear on the screen.

The man said his lucky moment was especially surprising given that he had won $1,500 using the same set of numbers just a few weeks earlier.

The winner said his latest windfall will help him pay off his mortgage early.