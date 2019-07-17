July 17 (UPI) -- A total 7,046 packs of gum were used to set a Guinness World Record when they were set up in Shanghai and knocked down like dominoes.

Organizers of the Gum Domino Guinness World Record Challenge in Shanghai said they set up the small boxes of gum Monday and filmed as they were knocked down in a domino effect.

Only the fallen packs of gum that were not damaged in the attempt counted toward the world record, Guinness officials stipulated.

The record was set with 7,046 packs of gum qualifying.