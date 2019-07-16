July 16 (UPI) -- Pizza makers from across Ontario banded together at a festival north of Toronto to break the Guinness record for the world's longest calzone.

The team of pizza makers gathered at Vaughan Pizza Fest and created a calzone measuring more than 59 feet, which organizers said met the goal established by Guinness World Records.

The accomplishment must still be certified by Guinness to become official.

Vaughan Pizza Fest also featured pizza-eating contests and demonstrations from pizza artisans from across the province.