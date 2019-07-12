July 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan dock diving dog broke a Guinness World Record by leaping 35 feet and 3 inches from a dock into the water.

Rachael Brinkman, who owns Einstein Dog Training with her husband, said their dog, Slingshot, set 12 world records in the sport of dock diving in the 2018 season, and one of his jumps is now a Guinness World Record.

"Slingshot's record that inducted him into Guinness was 35 foot 3 inches, and that's from the base of his tail," Brinkman told WNEM-TV.

Brinkman said Slingshot is one of an elite few dogs to ever manage to cross the 30-foot mark.

"To be able to hit the 30-foot mark - there's only a handful of dogs that have even been able to even achieve that," Brinkman told WJBK-TV. "So to be able to jump 32, 34 -- 35, is incredible."

She said Slingshot is already getting close to breaking his own record.

"Every time he goes out and jumps, he's taking a chance at beating his own record," Brinkman said. "And we even came close last weekend he jumped out of event last week in Monroe and he jumped 35 feet even. So he came close."