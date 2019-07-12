British city breaks Guinness record when 664 hopscotch at the same time

July 12 (UPI) -- A British city broke a Guinness World Record when it gathered 664 people to perform the world's largest simultaneous round of hopscotch.

The Sheffield City Council said the attempt, part of the Move More Month 2019 fitness initiative, saw hundreds of local school children being joined by other residents to break the Guinness record for most amount of people playing hopscotch simultaneously.

The council announced Friday that the May 20 event was officially certified as a new record by Guinness, beating the previous record of 621 people.

"We're absolutely over the moon to officially be holders of a new world record!"

said Tom Hughes, the Sheffield City Council's Move More project leader. "There has been so much brilliant work involved from a great team of people, so it's fantastic to see the efforts of this city recognized with such positive news."