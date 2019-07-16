Welsh street recognized as steepest in the world

July 16 (UPI) -- A Welsh town captured a Guinness World Record from New Zealand when its infamously precipitous road was measured as the steepest in the world.

Residents of Harlech, Wales, have been campaigning for months to have Ffordd Pen Llech recognized as the world's steepest street, and it has now received the certification from Guinness after being measured with a gradient of 37.45 percent, or 1 meter of vertical distance for every 2.67 meters of horizontal distance.

The street was fount to be steeper than the previous record-holder, Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, which has a ratio of 1:2.86 (34.97 percent).

"I first realised this street was a contender for the steepest street in the world when my car slid straight down with all four tires locked," said Harlech resident Gwyn Headley, who spearheaded the campaign after hearing about the New Zealand road.