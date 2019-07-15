July 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman whose car was stolen while she was picking up her daughter performed some detective work of her home and stole the vehicle back.

Danielle Reno of Kansas City said she was only out of her Toyota 4Runner for a few short moments while picking up her daughter when someone jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

Reno said she filed a police report, but kept an eye on the purchases appearing on her credit and debit cards, which had been in the wallet she left inside of the vehicle, as well as activity on the phone that was inside the 4Runner.

Reno said she visited a QuickTrip station where her cards were used about 48 hours after the theft and the clerk offered a helpful clue: The women in the vehicle had mentioned they were going to Applebee's.

The amateur sleuth said she sat at a table in Applebee's until she saw three women walk in, one of whom was holding her wallet and keys.

Reno posted a video to Facebook showing her sneaking out to the parking lot and stealing her car back while alerting authorities.

Police soon arrived and the three women were arrested. Reno said the women trashed the inside of her vehicle, spilling beer and other unidentified substances on the surfaces.