July 10 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia are warning witnesses who grabbed cash that flew from the back of an armored truck on the highway that they could face charges if they don't return the money.

Witnesses captured video Tuesday evening when an armored truck traveling on Interstate 285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road, near Atlanta, lost a large amount of cash through a side door that came open in transit.

The videos show vehicles stopped on the highway as their occupants grab cash from the roadway.

Dunwoody police urged people who grabbed money during the "isolated cash storm" to turn it in at the police station.

"While we certainly understand the temptation, it's still theft and the money should be returned. We are thankful there were no crashes or pedestrians struck as a result of this isolated cash storm," police said in a Facebook post.

The department said the exact amount of missing cash was unclear. Investigators said police will use license plate numbers from the videos to identify drivers involved in the cash grab.