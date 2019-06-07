A New Zealand woman who stopped to capture a goat running loose in traffic said her bike was stolen during the rescue. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman who stopped on her way home to chase a loose goat running through the Auckland city streets said someone stole her bike during the animal rescue.

Jessica Rose, an Albert-Eden Local Board member, said she was biking home about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when she spotted the goat running through a busy road in the Sandringham area.

"There was a whole lot of cars zooming by quite quickly and the goat was just zig-zagging all over the middle of the road," Rose told Stuff.co.nz. "I didn't want anything to happen and nobody was stopping so I just threw my bike down on the grass verge and ran after the goat."

Rose was eventually able to capture the goat with help from a group of men who were driving by and stopped to grab the goat by the horn.

The woman said she stayed with the goat, which was wearing a collar and leash, and called for help.

"I called animal control and during that time someone stole my bicycle," she told the New Zealand Herald. "I was just standing close by. If someone was walking why didn't they come and help? Instead, they decide it's a great opportunity to steal a bike."

The goat was taken to a local animal shelter.

Rose said she is hoping to recover her bike, which had been customized with a number of "unique modifications."

"Whoever has taken it I just want it returned, no questions asked, no consequences. I just want it back," she said.