May 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina brewery's post promising a free keg party in exchange for the return of their stolen van went viral so fast the vehicle was located in 42 minutes.

The Unknown Brewing Company in Charlotte said in a Facebook post that it would put on "a keg party" for anyone who found the van, which was stolen early Monday morning.

"Please help us find it. Share with all of your friends. Who ever finds it, Brad will buy you a keg party!" the post said. "If you stole it and bring it back, you will also get a keg party (smile for the camera). Please DM us if you see it."

The brewery said the post was almost immediately shared hundreds of times, leading to more than 15 tips being called in about the van and a photo of the stolen vehicle's current whereabouts being posted on Instagram within 42 minutes of the Facebook post.

The brewery said it is aiming to reward the whole city for their help.

"We wanted to thank all of you for helping us get our van back, by commenting, sharing and sending us tips via direct message," the brewery said. "This week we will brew Van Theft Auto, when it releases, we will be selling it for 25 cents a pint (to cover taxes). That's as close to a free keg party as we can do for you, Charlotte."