July 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he was cleaning the clutter off his coffee table when he discovered a forgotten Powerball ticket that earned him a $50,000 payday.

The 66-year-old Bowie man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought the quick-pick ticket for the June 8 drawing at Rips Restaurant in Bowie, but it ended up forgotten when it disappeared into the papers that accumulated on his coffee table.

The man said it wasn't until he was cleaning the table that he rediscovered the ticket and checked the winning numbers for the drawing, which earned him a $50,000 prize.

The winner said he was in shock from the discovery and called his wife, who thought he was playing a joke on her. The wife said she still refuses to believe the prize is real until the check arrives in the mail.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his bills.