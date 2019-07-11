July 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $50,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in January had luck strike a second time in the form of a $200,000 prize.

Roger Lunsford of Swannanoa told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his shock at scratching of a $200,000 top prize from the All About The Bens ticket he purchased from Stop N Go in Swannanoa was compounded by the fact that he had just won $50,000 from a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket in January.

"I'm not one of those folks that jumps up and down and hollers," Lunsford said. "But I was shocked when I saw that I had won again, and how much it was."

"It was definitely a lot to take in," he said.

Lunsford said his latest winnings will go into a "rainy day" fund and will potentially finance some future family trips.

"We want to take a vacation to Florida," he said. "I love fishing and it's so nice out on the water there."