Matthew Neal had until July 15 to claim the jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Lottery

July 8 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man claimed a nearly $6 million lottery prize 10 days before the ticket expired, state lottery officials announced Monday.

Matthew Neal claimed the $5.9 million Megabucks jackpot Friday, six months after the drawing. The deadline to claim the prize was July 15.

He purchased the ticket Jan. 16 at a gas station in Sheboygan. It was the largest Megabucks prize since 2015.

Neal's ticket matched all six numbers -- 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44.