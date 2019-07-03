Canadian woman's long wait for pizza leads to lottery jackpot

A Canadian woman said she won a lottery jackpot thanks to a long wait for pizza inspiring her to buy tickets. Photo courtesy of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation

July 3 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman said a long wait for pizza inspired her to buy the lottery ticket that earned her a $1.5 million lottery jackpot.

Anita Snyder told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation she found out there was a 20 minute wait for the pizza she ordered, so she stopped into London Drugs at Morgan Crossing to kill some time.

"The woman said there was a new $30 Weekly Pack for all the draws, so I thought I'd try it," Snyder said.

Snyder said she used the BCLC's app to scan her ticket after the June 26 BC/49 drawing and discovered she had matched all six numbers, earning a $1,530,400 jackpot.

"The only reason I scanned the ticket was because I was changing my purse before I left for lunch," she said. "I ran into my husband's room and asked him if he could see [the prize] too. I think I screamed."