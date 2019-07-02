Woman uses numbers from a dream to win a second lottery jackpot

July 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who collected her second $50,000 lottery jackpot said her numbers came from the same source -- her dreams.
The 73-year-old Silver Spring woman told Maryland Lottery officials she entered the June 27 Bonus Match 5 drawing using a series of numbers that came to her in a dream and ended up winning the $50,000 grand prize.
The woman has previously collected $50,000 from the same drawing game using a different set of numbers that came to her in an earlier dream.
She said dream numbers also earned her a sizable Pick 4 win as well as several smaller prizes from lottery drawings.
The winner said she plans to use her latest windfall to help her family.
"I could never enjoy a fortune if my family was in need -- family are my riches," she said.