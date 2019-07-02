Woman uses numbers from a dream to win a second lottery jackpot

A Maryland woman collected a $50,000 jackpot -- her second such prize won using numbers that came from her dreams. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who collected her second $50,000 lottery jackpot said her numbers came from the same source -- her dreams.

The 73-year-old Silver Spring woman told Maryland Lottery officials she entered the June 27 Bonus Match 5 drawing using a series of numbers that came to her in a dream and ended up winning the $50,000 grand prize.

The woman has previously collected $50,000 from the same drawing game using a different set of numbers that came to her in an earlier dream.

She said dream numbers also earned her a sizable Pick 4 win as well as several smaller prizes from lottery drawings.

The winner said she plans to use her latest windfall to help her family.

"I could never enjoy a fortune if my family was in need -- family are my riches," she said.