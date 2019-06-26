A Michigan woman said a tip from a store clerk -- and a reminder not to forget her tickets -- led to her winning $1 million from a Powerball drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she owes her $1 million Powerball jackpot to a lucky tip from a store clerk -- and an important reminder from the same clerk when the left her tickets behind.

Dawn Zendt, 60, told Michigan Lottery officials she might not have purchased a ticket for Saturday night's drawing if the clerk at the Marathon station in Shelby Township hadn't recommended it, and she never would have received her prize if the clerk hadn't reminded her to take her tickets.

"I stopped at the corner gas station Thursday and as I was checking out, the clerk said: 'The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are looking pretty good,'" Zendt recalled. "So, I bought 10 tickets for each drawing. As I turned to leave the clerk reminded me to grab my tickets because I had set them on the counter."

Zendt said the clerk's help ended up winning her $1 million Saturday when she matched the five white balls drawn: 03-06-11-14-66.

"I checked my tickets Sunday morning and I was in awe," Zendt said. "I called for my husband to come double check the ticket for me! I just kept saying: 'Look at this! Look at this!'"

Zendt said some of the money will go toward home improvement projects and the rest will be saved for retirement.

"I'm still going to work, but it's an amazing feeling to know I'll be set when I do decide to retire," Zendt said.