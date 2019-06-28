A Virginia man collected a $100,000 lottery jackpot just three months after splitting a $150,000 Powerball prize with a friend. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

June 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who split a $150,000 Powerball prize with a friend collected a $100,000 prize from another drawing game just three months later.

Jerome Hall of Chesapeake matched all five numbers in the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game June 11, 4-15-20-24-30, earning the $100,000 top prize.

Hall bought his ticket at the Shell Food Mart in Chesapeake only three months after his last brush with lottery luck.

He and a friend decided to play Powerball together in March and ended up winning a $150,000 prize.