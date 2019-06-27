June 27 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman said she had no idea that she had won a $1 million Powerball jackpot until she was tagged in a Facebook post by her sister-in-law.

Lala Singleton of Baton Rouge told Louisiana Lottery officials she is only an occasional lottery player, and usually only checks her tickets once she has several accumulated.

She said she realized she needed to check her ticket from the June 22 Powerball drawing the next day, when her sister-in-law tagged her in a Facebook post about a $1 million ticket being sold at Charge Up 47 in Baton Rouge -- the location where she bought her ticket.

"Once I checked my ticket, I just flipped out!" she said. "I made my boss and coworkers double check!"

Singleton said she and her husband will use the winnings to pay off their debt, save to send their kids to college and donate to charity.

"It's been a stressful year," she said. "It has just been one thing after another lately... but joy comes in the morning!"